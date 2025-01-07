We’re glad to see global hotel operators and even just your local hospitality service explore other ways to offer unique experiences. Perhaps people are just tired of the same old deal wherein they stay at luxury resorts or smaller establishments with charming accommodations. If what you crave is something totally out of the ordinary, look no further than RollAway.

The official slogan is simple but is direct to the point. It reads: “Not a hotel. Not an AirBnb… But the ultimate stay on wheels!” We believe this type of adventure will appeal to a specific crowd. Outdoor recreation like camping or even glamping may not be for everyone, but most of you are likely curious.

With the RollAway, there is no need to gear up for a walk in the wilderness or own an RV. Instead, you’re booking an expedition across California’s natural attractions. There is virtually no impact on the environment since the platform is a camper conversion of a BrightDrop Zevo 600.

This eco-friendly platform becomes your cozy suite on wheels with no shortage of creature comforts. To make it as seamless as possible, the concierge team will get in touch to discuss your itinerary and more. Special gear, amenities, and toiletries from popular brands like YETI, Starlink, and Malin+Goetz, respectively, are part of the package.

A “Hospitality On-Demand” tablet is just within reach inside your camper. Use it to request housekeeping services, room service, and others. Each RollAway all-electric camper vans boast a 270-mile range on a single charge. Start the new year with a focus on sustainability and appreciation for nature.

Images courtesy of RollAway Hospitality