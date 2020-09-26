Traveling may be risky these days but it’s always best to be prepared when it’s safe to venture out again. Even a weekend or short business trip deserves a reliable and sturdy carry-on companion just like the FPM Bank Zip M suitcase.

Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano (FPM) constructed this travel case from 100% Makrolon polycarbonate, which is the most advanced luggage material in today’s market. Makrolon sheet makes this suitcase ultra-strong. It is flame-retardant and boasts high impact strength. It is also resistant to high temperatures and maintains superior dimensional stability.

Despite its robust construction, this carry-on is lightweight at 4.7kg and has a cabin-friendly size. It measures 16.1″ W x 28.7″ H x 14.6″ D. It has a 93L storage space, which is more than enough for a weekend getaway. The inside features an elastic belt and zippered compartments to keep items secure and organized.

As for mobility, the FPM Bank Zip M suitcase has four mounted 360° wheels to ensure stability and maneuverability. This makes the suitcase easy to handle because it glides between locations. Likewise, leather exterior handles add a touch of sophistication. The handle has a drop length of 1.3 inches which allows the case to be hand-carried. The handle can extend to a length of 8.5 inches for a wheeled carry. Meanwhile, a series of aluminum corners further ensures durability.

The FPM Bank Zip M suitcase looks robust and the added exterior elastic band closure adds style. It comes with a built-in TSA and aluminum butterfly lock and water-resistant zippers to ensure belongings stay safe and dry.

Images courtesy of Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano