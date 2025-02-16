Artisan Cutlery’s CJRB Perfect Locust Knife offers more than just stylish and attractive aesthetics. It’s a gentleman’s knife available in a variety of premium blade and handle materials and has a rare security feature.

It has an optional safety switch resembling that found in power tools and firearms that prevents accidental blade slippage. Located above the button lock, it’s a reliable switch that functions when the knife is both closed and open. It ensures that every movement — from blade deployment to blade folding into the handle — is intentional and controlled. This way, it eliminates the risk of accidental opening and ensures the blade is secure and ready for action when needed.

Aside from the safety switch, the CJRB Perfect Locust Knife boasts eye-catching handle scales that complement the blade material. It comes in five variants including the Carved Copper, featuring an S90V blade( known for its great edge retention and high resistance to wear and corrosion) and a copper handle. It weighs 4.59 oz.

Then there’s the Classy Carbon, which has a titanium and carbon fiber inlay handle along with an S90V blade. Also lightweight at 3.35 ounces. Meanwhile, the third called Suit and Ti weighs 3.23 oz and also has an S90V blade that complements a titanium handle with Fat Carbon “Arctic Storm” inlay.

The other two, named All Dressed Up and the Magna Dressed Up, both weigh 3.63 oz. The former packs an S90V blade and a titanium Damascus handle. Meanwhile, the latter swapped the steel blade for super steel MagnaCut for top-tier performance without sacrificing quality. All variants of the CJRB Perfect Locust Knife carry a spear point blade, a button lock, and a thumb disc for blade deployment.

Images courtesy of CJRB