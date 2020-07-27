If you’re looking for an all-weather carry-on for your travels, then look no further than the Nanuk 935 Protective Case. It is waterproof and guarantees protection anytime and anywhere.

No matter where you go, this durable and reliable case ensures convenience all the way. It has a robust shell made of NK-7 resin for a lightweight (weighs 5.2kg) and tough construction. It is IP-67 waterproof, meaning it keeps contents dry even when dropped into a body of water for up to a meter for 30 minutes. This case also has a max buoyancy of 26.4kg and offers 28.3L storage capacity at a compact and airline cabin carry-on friendly size of 22.0″ x 14.0″ x 9.0″.

Moreover, the Nanuk 935 Protective Case offers convenience during travel. It comes with three soft-grip handles and an ergonomic retractable handle that pops up with a press of a button. It also has polyurethane wheels that can handle rough terrain. The case is impact-resistant to protect important gear inside.

Amping up its level of protection and convenience is the brand’s superior locking and latching system that offers optimum security. With two PowerClaw latching system molded in tough nylon, your case stays shut until opened. Likewise, it comes equipped with an automatic pressure release valve, and an integrated bezel system to accommodate custom panels sans the need to drill holes. The valve also ensures the case stays watertight.

As for the interior offerings, the Nanuk 935 Protective Case keeps items in place using padded dividers, custom foams, or cubed foam. Even when full of equipment, it stays airline friendly. To keep it trendy, the case comes in the colors orange, silver, yellow, black, graphite, and olive.

Images courtesy of Nanuk