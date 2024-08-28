If you’re someone who wants more out of your lighting gear, then the Lovork camping lantern could just be for you. Aside from illumination, it also offers other uses beneficial in or out of the campground.

This versatile tool gives you seven functions to work with through magnetic modules. At its heart is a cylindrical lantern in a rubber-coated ABS body powered by a 3.7V/5,000-mAh lithium-ion battery. The lamp features adjustable RGB LEDs that shine behind a translucent polycarbonate panel at the top. These LEDs give off different color temperatures and intensities, with a max output of 200 lumens.

Meanwhile, the magnetic base of the Lovork allows for hands-free use and hassle-free attachments of the modules. You can easily switch between a high-intensity spotlight, floodlight, and mosquito repellant. The floodlight attachment outputs 500 lumens for 2.8 hours while the spotlight with its adjustable focus distance gives off 300 lumens up to 2.5 hours or 150 lumens for 5 hours.

Easily switch to mosquito repellant mode in just one second. This module can heat two repellant tablets simultaneously and runs for two hours. Another useful attachment is the rubber-bladed cooling fan module capable of moving up to 5.5 meters (18 feet) of air per second for 8.5 hours per battery charge.

There’s also a 10W/2.5 KPA air pump module for inflating pillow cushions and mats and for igniting fire during camping. The pump includes three types of nozzles. You can also use the Lovork for audio playback using the 5W Bluetooth speaker module, which offers 8 hours of runtime at max volume. Lastly, the lantern module also doubles as a power bank charger for your mobile devices. It’s designed to withstand water splashes while being lightweight and portable at just 0.19kg.

Images courtesy of Lovork