If you’re looking to organize your items while on the go, then the Filson Camo Travel Pack is an ideal choice. It is not only durable but ensures your items stay dry.

Filson never disappoints when it comes to providing everyday carry bags and luggage that can stand all-weather conditions. This compact yet functional travel pack is built for durability. It uses extremely tough 100D Cordura nylon that is guaranteed water-repellant and sturdy. Likewise, it has a rugged twill-reinforced bottom panel to hold heavy objects.

The Filson Camo Travel Pack also comes with full nylon lining and multiple exterior and interior storage pockets to keep things neat and organized. It has a nylon webbing grab handle and #10 YKK coil zipper to keep items dry. The leather zipper pull also ensures a strong and smooth zip every time.

The bag comes at a size that is not too big and not too small. It measures 9 3/4 inches long and 5 5/8 inches wide. It has a depth of 5 3/4 inches which should be enough space to store valuables during travel. To add to its portable, it is also extremely lightweight at just 8.7 ounces.

The Filson Camo Travel Pack certainly looks tough at first glance. It also looks ruggedly handsome with its straight and neat stitches. The addition of the leather pull complements the nylon, the bag’s camo colors, and its masculine appeal. This is definitely one travel pack that you want to have in your wardrobe if you plan to bring only the essentials and want them safely tucked inside while on the go.

