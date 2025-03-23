Globe-Trotter upgrades its signature suitcase with the new Metropolis Collection. It marks a new era for the brand where heritage craftsmanship meets contemporary innovation. Dubbed the “world’s first vulcanized fiberboard suitcase made with an aluminum frame,” it offers reliable strength to carry all your travel essentials and more.

Globe-Trotter upgraded its signature fiberboard suitcase with a fully riveted aluminum frame, a first for the brand. This results in an incredibly strong yet lightweight carry-on at just a little over 3.63kg. The aluminum also enhances the precision of the vulcanized fiberboard (tested in 1912 to withstand the weight of a one-tonne elephant) for a more refined design build.

The sliver of metal peeking from the middle gives the timeless design a stylish silhouette befitting the modern traveler. Moreover, the Metropolis Collection adds a double zip lining for seamless organization. This allows easy access on one side of the case while securely closing the other.

Globe-Trotter prides itself in creating durable, timeless, and functional suitcases designed for the modern explorer yet steeped in tradition. Each is handcrafted with clean lines and meticulous detailing and the new range embodies effortless sophistication.

The Metropolis Collection caters to the urban nomad or the cosmopolitan traveler. It glides smoothly on any terrain, from the bustling urban jungle to polished airport terminals, with 360-degree spin wheels. It also has TSA-approved locks for peace of mind and is available in a carry-on size and the colors Fog Blue, Noble Brown, and Classic Black. This range is a statement of progress and represents those who embrace its new and improved precision engineering while staying loyal to its heritage craftsmanship.

Images courtesy of Globe-Trotter