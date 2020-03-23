The Filson Weatherproof Leather Original Briefcase is a throwback to the classic briefcase design but packs modern features. It is lightweight, waterproof, and takes internal organization seriously for both tech and tools.

This all-leather work bag makes sure you find what you’re looking for easily by distinguishing electronics and non-tech items. It has two dividers to keep tools and tech gear separate. Other internal features include a couple of stow pockets, two patch pockets, and a slotted patch pocket. The internal pockets use 11.5-oz. dry finish tin cloth. There are two more stow pockets on the outside.

The Filson Weatherproof Leather Original Briefcase is sized for a laptop or tablet up to 15″ wide. This makes it compact and not bulky, which makes it comfortable to bring around on your daily commute to and from work. Its shoulder strap is lined with 5mm wool felt padding for added comfort when on the go.

With a 13L capacity, this briefcase is surprisingly light enough at 3lbs and also considering its leather construction. Vegetable-tanned by 120-year-old tannery Wickett & Craig, the leather is not stiff and made weather and salt water-resistant. The use of solid brass zippers with snap-secure storm flap adds security and weather-resistance. Meanwhile, solid brass hardware and Filson’s iconic Bridle Leather body tabs complete this bag’s classic and durable construction.

Moreover, the Filson Weatherproof Leather Original Briefcase not only looks professional and feels great to carry around. It also requires minimal maintenance. A simple wipe or brush on the surface does the trick.

Images courtesy of Filson