Pioneer’s Panda Pack 2.0 packs upgrades befitting the always on-the-go traveler. The original was already great. Bbut Pioneer made the new version even more comfortable and convenient to carry even for digital nomads.

This is the ultimate travel tool for globe trotters, those with an active lifestyle, the stylish business, and even for casual urban commutes. It’s large enough for international travel, fits under the seat, and stands up on its own even when slightly filled for easy access to your gear.

Yet, it remains sharp looking and composed no matter how packed it gets or the many times it gets scratched, bumped, and more. That’s thanks to its durable and robust shell. Pioneer’s Panda Pack 2.0 uses premium fabric especially woven to endure the longest hauls.

The fabric contains twisted yarn ballistic nylon for a denser, stronger weave and has a DWR-coated waterproof membrane. It uses Mandarin 840, which is a heavyweight high-tenacity nylon fabric with a rich and unique dobby weave that offers excellent abrasion resistance while maintaining a luxurious hand-feel.

Pioneer’s Panda Pack 2.0 is premium inside and out with an internal layout that doesn’t cheap out. It’s user-friendly design makes for easy organized packing and unpacking thanks to a wide and fully open interior compartment access.

The new version retained all these great features from the original but added a suspended laptop sleeve for easier access even when on the go. It also boasts an even more refined shaping, has two zipper pulls on laptop zipper and slightly taller side pockets. It also has a denser back and shoulder padding for a comfortable carry.

Images courtesy of Pioneer