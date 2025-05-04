Only very few knife designs catch our eye. But Heckler & Koch’s SFP Tactical Folder oozes rugged masculinity from the handle to the blade. The German brand produces the highest quality and innovative weaponry, from guns to knives, and this all-black version of its loved SFP Tactical Folder is no different.

The discreet yet rugged black silhouette is handsome to look at. But best of all, the knife feels good in the hands. The design incorporates elements from the brand’s world-famous self-loading SFP pistol, notably on the polypropylene handle.

Heckler & Koch’s SFP Tactical Folder’s offers an ergonomic handle with strategically-placed finger recesses for a secure and comfortable grip. It lies securely in the hand. It is grippy enough to hold in wet weather conditions and even when used with gloves on.

Moreover, another noticeable detail is on the blade design. The robust 3.60-inch stonewashed spear point blade is crafted from D2 steel, which is known for its good combination of hardness, edge retention, and resistance to corrosion and wear.

The black-coated blade can handle everyday heavy-duty use and has a partially serrated edge handy for sawing. It deploys via an ambidextrous thumb stud and locks securely in place via sturdy steel liners.

Moreover, Heckler & Koch’s SFP Tactical Folder is portable and compact enough for everyday carry at 8.58″ long and 4.50 oz. It comes with a high-quality nylon case for safekeeping. Branding on this folder is subtle and found on the handle scales and the deep carry tip-up pocket clip.

Images courtesy of Heckler & Koch