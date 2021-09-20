Aside from domestic and international travel, the pandemic continues to affect supply chains across the globe. Chips shortages are affecting not only the tech industry but carmakers as well. While we’re waiting for the Cybertruck and the HUMMER EV, the competition is heating up with the likes of Fering Technologies joining the ranks of beefy all-electric platforms with the Pioneer.

First off, you should know that this SUV uses electric motors for each axle. This gives it a combined torque of 443 lb-ft. What caught us by surprise was the disappointing 50-mile range on a full charge. This puts it way below what the machines it hopes to go against with can deliver.

It turns out Fering has another sustainable system in mind to push the Pioneer mileage up to 3,780 miles. This is a bold claim considering the top range boasted by a manufacturer, so far, barely goes beyond 600 miles. What makes this possible is the 70-kW multifuel generator which operates on bio-diesel.

According to the company, this allows the Pioneer to explore even the “deserts of Africa one week and the snow drifts of the Arctic circle the next.” Other notable capabilities include fording depths of up to 4.6 feet, 1.64-foot step climb, 50-degree traverse angle, and 60% gradient climb.

A dynamic suspension system allows the SUV to adjust the ride height on the fly. Haul cargo up to 3,306 lbs which is great for various applications. It boasts an aluminum/composite spaceframe chassis with body panels crafted out of tough fabric. Finally, The Fering Pioneer can reach a top speed of 78 mph.

Images courtesy of Fering