Do you miss long-distance rides with your buddies? For a lot of us, the season is currently not favorable for two-wheelers. Still, we can at least take comfort in the fact that spring is just a little over a month away. Harley-Davidson recently unveiled its refreshed bike lineup. For the cruiser category, here is the 2025 X 500.

The manufacturer is lauded the world over for its muscular motorcycles. Although many prefer sleeker silhouettes, big bike enthusiasts will find the 2025 X 500’s profile to their liking. There also are four paint jobs available: White Pearl, Dynamic Orange, Cosmic Blue, and Dramatic Black.

To be honest, the black trim is a welcome contrast for the first three and a tonal match for the latter. Elsewhere, some of the design cues are inspired by the Sportster range, which can be described as an “American roadster” style. It comes with a wider saddle and thicker padding for comfort.

Furthermore, it features mid-rise handlebars and mid-foot controls allows a relaxed riding posture for superior ergonomics. The 2025 X 500 is outfitted with a 500 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine good for 47 horsepower and 33.93 lb-ft of torque. Then there is the two-into-one short single exhaust system.

Both ends of the 2025 X 500 sport stylish cast aluminum wheels shod in Maxxis Supermaxx ST. To help the cruiser stop when you want it to, the bike gets drilled rotors with fixed four pistons on the front and a single-piston floating unit for the rear.

Lastly, LED lighting provides excellent visibility when you travel at night. Harley-Davidson also offers the 2025 X 350 as a lighter yet highly capable option. If the cruiser build of the 2025 X 500 is not to your liking, there’s also the 2025 Breakout.

Images courtesy of Harley-Davidson