The ongoing partnership between Warner Bros. and LEGO remains successful. This venture has given the Danish toy company access to some of the world’s most popular multimedia franchises. Those they choose to turn into buildable scale models are typically a hit among fans. One of its latest drops is under the Icons catalog. This is the Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter.

Frank Herbert’s original work on the sci-fi series spanned a total of six books. A part of it was eventually adapted into a movie directed by David Lynch, which came out in 1984. With a mostly negative reception, many believe Denis Villeneuve’s creative vision finally sets things right.

Meanwhile, we get to play with this cool LEGO Icons replica. Item number 10327 ships with 1,369 pieces in total. Despite the age rating, anybody with a basic know-how of the hobby can easily assemble the Atreides Royal Ornithopter. Likewise, it makes a great gift for loved ones who crave a moderate challenge.

For those unaware, this badass mechanical dragonfly functions as a chopper in the Dune universe setting. When on display in flight mode, it measures 9″ x 22″ x 31″ (HxLxW). The level of detail is impressive as it includes articulating wings, an opening cockpit, and deployable landing gear.

LEGO also writes: “The set also includes 8 iconic characters from the movie: Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica, Gurney Halleck, Chani, Leto Atreides, Liet Kynes, Duncan Idaho and Baron Harkonnen in his long robe.” Since the Atreides Royal Ornithopter is stable enough on flat surfaces, a buildable stand is not included in the box.

Images courtesy of LEGO