All-electric hypercars are relatively new in contrast to their internal combustion engine counterparts, but it does not make them any less impressive. Given manufacturers constantly strive for upgrades with every iteration, the latest models typically push the envelope even further. At this year’s Monterey Car Week, Rimac took the covers off the Nevera R.

Its predecessor, the Nevera, was a $2.4 million emission-free hypercar. Moreover, it touts a staggering output of 1,914 horsepower and 1,726 lb-ft of torque. Clients can also fully customize their ride from a selection of premium materials and stylish designs. It’s safe to say the venture was successful enough to warrant an official sequel.

Rimac points out that the other versions since the original’s 2022 launch were special editions only. The Nevera R, on the other hand, is an entirely different beast for people who crave a surge of adrenaline with every drive. According to the Croatian marque, although there are some aesthetic similarities, the numbers will tell you otherwise.

Sources tell us the quad-motor powertrain now cranks out a whopping 2,107 horsepower and 1,995 lb-ft of twist. Supplying its energy needs is an in-house 108 kWh “performance-oriented” battery pack. Hence, the Nevera R will zoom from zero to 60 mph in 1.74 speeds with a top speed of 256 mph. To ensure the machine stops when needed are EVO2 carbon ceramic brakes with a silicone matrix layer.

“The Nevera R is a visual evolution of the Rimac story, translating the Time Attack’s Lightning Green highlights into a new color palette, both inside and out. The driver-focused, ultra-customizable interior of the Nevera has been updated with additional color and trim options,” writes Rimac. Only 40 examples are due for production.

Images courtesy of Rimac