The Fenix E03R keychain flashlight does wonders in the dark. Designed for outdoor adventures, it can withstand impact and water exposure.

Its robust body can resist impact up to a meter and it is IP-66 waterproof. This means it is dustproof and can survive under a downpour or water splashes but not intended for submersion.

This is a ready-to-go flashlight that fits neatly in your pocket or small pouch. It has a mini body at 1.85″x 0.94″ x 0.47″ and practically lightweight at just 22grams you might forget you have it. Despite its small size, the Fenix E03R keychain flashlight is capable of providing bright illumination with a max output of 260 lumens for 45 minutes.

It can go on 80 lumens for over an hour under medium mode and three and 18 hours for 30 lumens and 5 lumens, respectively. It even has 4 lumens for red light use, which is efficient for up-close tasks. This gives you nearly six hours of illumination.

The Fenix E03R provides a max beam distance of 42 meters under high output and 25 meters under medium. For low, eco, and red, beam distance is at 16, 17, and 10 meters, respectively. It has an intensity level of 441cd under high and 156cd under medium.

This mini flashlight comes with a switch on/off button and runs on a rechargeable 200mAh Li-polymer battery. It has a battery level indicator that tells you when the battery is low. It flashes red when the battery is low and green when it is full and uses a Type-C port for fast charging.

Images courtesy of Fenix Lighting