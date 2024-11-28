When people talk about cycling, what they usually have in mind are road bikes. Although the overall experience is somehow similar, mountain bikes are entirely different machines. The latter are usually built out of heavy-duty materials to withstand the rugged outdoors. Given where riders take these bad boys, cleanup is a must. If you own a truck, the RinseKit Tailgate Shower will streamline this process.

Nature is brutal, which is why mountain bikes are typically tougher than standard bicycles. Depending on the weather, these will end up caked in dust, mud, dirt, foliage, and everything else from the trails. Unless you plan to drag all that nasty stuff back home, access to a pressure washer would greatly help.

The Tailgate Shower is a useful add-on for pickup trucks. As the name says, it hooks up to the tailgate and doubles as a rack to secure up to five mountain bikes. The slots are molded out of EVA with additional padding and felt lining to protect surfaces from scratches.

Thick adjustable straps hold your gear securely in place. It can hold up to 10 gallons of water inside a bladder which connects to a 12V water pump. Power it up via a 4-pin trailer plug or a 12V plug, which some truck beds have. The Tailgate Shower measures 52.5″ x 6.5″ x 20″ and weighs around 13 lb.s when empty.

RinseKit says the maximum pressure rating is 50 PSI. A 10-foot hose with a 5-setting spray nozzle gives users more freedom to reach every nook and cranny of their mountain bikes. The Tailgate Shower is versatile for other applications such as personal cold showers, washing dishes, bathing pets, and more.

Images courtesy of RinseKit