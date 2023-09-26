Electric vehicles and hybrids are all the rage these days, so it’s no surprise that some of the top-rated luxury brands are stepping up to the trend.

Now, you won’t just find everyday-driving electric vehicles, but “supercars” that bring the best of electric power into top-of-the-line, ultra-luxe cars.

Below, we’ll take a look at the 10 fastest hybrid supercars, which combine insane horsepower with hyper-fast engines and sleek, cutting-edge interiors. The result: a truly game-changing vehicle with a high price tag, but an excellent investment for any luxury vehicle collector.

But first, before we get to our list, there are a few things you need to know about the hybrid supercars we’ll be showcasing…

A Quick Guide to Hybrid Vehicles

When we talk about “hybrid” vehicles, there is a big difference from a full electric vehicle.

You see, with an electric vehicle, the engine and motor are fully electric, with no conventional fuel (gasoline or diesel) used in the car’s propulsion. While electric vehicles are incredibly economical, they just don’t have the same power potential as a fuel engine—at least, not yet. Technology will continue to evolve, and electric vehicles will inevitably become more powerful as it does, but the current electric engines aren’t yet capable of matching the power generated by a gas engine.

For the vehicles we’ll be showcasing below, the “hybrid supercars”, there are two types most commonly referred to as hybrid:

Plug-in hybrid. These vehicles are built with an electric battery that you charge by plugging in—usually at home, though many parking structures and charging stations around the country offer a cheap means of powering up. When charged, the battery will give you a certain amount of distance you can travel. However, after the charge runs out, the vehicle switches to its gas engine, which serves as a backup so you can drive to the next charging station.

On the “pro” side, these vehicles tend to be very economical. Typically, unless you’re driving hundreds of miles in a day, you can drive largely using the electric power in the battery, so you rarely end up using gasoline. However, on the “con” side, the battery-powered motors face the same issue that full electric vehicles do—they just don’t quite pack as much punch as a gas motor.

Standard or “mild” hybrid. These hybrids are “gas-forward”, meaning there is a gas engine that provides most of their power. However, in addition to the gas engine, they typically feature some sort of electric-powered system—such as regenerative braking—that kicks in to add power to the gas engine or reduce fuel economy.

On the “pro” side, you get all the power of a gas engine, with the faster acceleration and higher torque of the electric system. However, on the “con” side, you use more gasoline than with a plug-in hybrid or electric vehicle. It’s less affordable to operate.

Most of the supercars below will fall into this second category, meaning they’re powered largely by gasoline engines but have some sort of electric motor to add extra “oomph” and give you greater acceleration while also reducing fuel usage.

Before we look at the list, however, there’s something else we need to discus…

What the Heck is a Supercar?

If you’re never heard the term “supercar” before, you’re not alone. Supercars aren’t very common, chiefly because they’re top-of-the-line luxury vehicles that not just anyone can afford.

There is no real definition for the term “supercar”. You’ll find the term is often used interchangeably with “muscle car”, “sports car”, and “hypercar” because of the many similarities between them.

However, there are a few key differences between these various vehicle types:

Muscle cars tend to generate lot of power (like supercars), and they're built for performance (also like supercars). However, unlike supercars, muscle cars are all about accelerating straight ahead. They don't handle tight corners and sharp turns as well. They're at their very best when roaring down a long, straight highway. Many of the cars driven in The Fast and the Furious movies are muscle cars.

Sports cars are designed to be fast, powerful, and handle curves and turns like a beast (all features they share with supercars). However, sports cars tend to be a step down from supercars in terms of affordability. They're at the top end of the "mid-range" in terms of cost. They are also more commonly available (unlike limited edition hypercars and supercars), and will often be used as a daily driver around town.

Supercars are vehicles that generate a lot of power, and can take sharp turns and tight curves with the same agility as a sports car. However, they're quite a large step above sports cars in terms of cost, which means they're harder to afford, and are often available only in limited quantities. They're also a bit harder to handle than sports cars, and they have a higher speed and horsepower. You typically won't see supercars on the road because of how prized they are, and may just be too powerful to use on the average city street.

Hypercars are a step above supercars (hence the term "hyper") in every sense of the word. They offer better technology both inside and out, better handling, more exclusivity (due to even more limitations placed on their production), and tend to cost significantly more than the standard supercar. They're rare and typically owned by collectors, driven only on closed race tracks or rolled out for special high-end car shows and events.

As you can see, supercars are near the top of the line, but they’re more accessible and available than hypercars. For those who can afford the best of the best, they can be a great option.

And, as you’ll discover in our list of cars below, there are a lot of spectacular hybrid supercars that can reach incredible speeds and offer breathtaking handling. Keep reading to find your next splurge car!

Top 10 Fastest Hybrid Supercars