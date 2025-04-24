Motorcycle culture is not entirely exclusive to one country. The scene varies across the globe, but everyone noticeably shares a love for bikes — both original and custom. This stunning machine hails from Europe courtesy of Crooked Motorcycles. Dubbed the Alps Edition, it’s an artisanal take on a popular go-anywhere two-wheeler by a highly respected British marque.

Those of you with a keen eye for detail should quickly figure out what’s underneath all the German group’s tweaks. The Alps Edition kit is for a Triumph Scrambler 1200, which is a collection of bespoke components. It does not entail permanent modifications. Owners can revert everything to the original setup in minutes without tools.

Should clients prefer a professional touch, the Crooked Motorcycles team will gladly take care of everything for you. We also love the special paint scheme. It endows the otherwise plain coat with topographical lines inspired by the “alpine terrain” your moto can traverse with ease.

Then there are the seating solutions for various riding styles and an option to upholster these with a 30-year-old traditional fabric. The level of personalization available is entirely up to your creativity and budget. For a matching motif, the Alps Edition jersey would make a fine addition to your order.

The marketing materials state: “In collaboration with Triumph Allgäu, we created a motorcycle that combines contrasts: refined and wild, luxurious and uncompromisingly functional. The Crooked Alps Edition is our statement for anyone who wants to not just cross the Alps, but experience them – stylish, bold, authentic.

Images courtesy of Crooked Motorcycles