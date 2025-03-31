Green mobility platforms come in all shapes and sizes. Electric vehicles are the most ubiquitous, followed by electric motorcycles and electric bicycles. The rest are a diverse mix, with others that occasionally border on the whimsical yet fascinating. As for Parsec, its futuristic Aero Pro offers a cool and exhilarating ride you can easily take anywhere.

Mastering all the tricks in the book is an arduous task for any skateboarder. However, once you have the basics down, it all boils down to practice. Meanwhile, electric skateboards dial up all the fun courtesy of advanced technology. By “combining premium construction with unparalleled power,” the Aero Pro ticks all the right boxes.

The double drop deck measures 34.6″ x 10.2″ x 1.2″ (LxWxD) and is fabricated out of T800 carbon fiber. It’s no secret that this composite boasts outstanding durability in contrast to its weight. What follows are 7075-T6511 aluminum reverse kingpin Aerolith 184 mm 45º trucks and S136H axles. These are then outfitted with Parsec 80s wheels.

Next are the Hobbywing 5250 130 Kv motors drawing power from a Molicel P45B 50.4V battery. Buyers can choose the standard Aero Pro S, which ships with a 222 Wh unit, or the Aero Pro X and its larger 444 Wh capacity. The approximate ranges alongside a 165-pound rider are approximately 14 miles and 32 miles, respectively.

Each kit includes a 165W charger, but owners can also buy the optional 600W fast charger to quickly get back into the action. The Aero Pro supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs. The rear-wheel-drive electric powertrain can push it up to speeds of 27 mph. Finally, the belts are detachable so you can use it as a traditional skateboard.

