The market for vehicle restorations shows no signs of slowing down even amid the health crisis right now. Although travel restrictions are in place, it doesn’t mean overlanding is a no-go. If you’re looking for something unique, then a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf from Expedition Motor Company is an interesting choice. So, let’s check out what they can do for clients.

Aside from Land Rovers, we also regularly spot awesome builds of this iconic German SUV. These range from luxe makeovers, electric conversions, and maybe some projects like what Expedition Motor Company offers. The effort and craftsmanship that go into the machines are remarkable.

Each Expedition Motor Company 1990 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf that leaves their establishment undergoes close to 1,000 hours of work. The classic 4×4 can be personalized according to your specifications as long as it does not compromise performance. Another would be to pick from an extensive list of options on their website.

Already a reliable and capable platform, the tweaks and upgrades just make it even better. Expedition Motor Company sources each unit from reliable suppliers and is thoroughly inspected before work begins. What follows are a full disassembly and professional rebuild. Each 1990 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf must pass a strict quality test before delivery.

Here are some of the add-ons buyers can request. Bumpers, winches, Jerry Can/Holder, soft top roofs, and more. Expedition Motor Company offers a level of customization not many can match. As long as the request is within reason, they will deliver exactly what the owner wants. Order your bespoke 1990 Mercedes-Benz 250GD Wolf and enjoy outdoor adventures anytime.

Images courtesy of Expedition Motor Company