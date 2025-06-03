An interesting trend among big-name consumer electronics companies is the diversification of their markets. If you can recall, tech pundits a few years back believed Apple had a self-driving electric vehicle in development. However, several reports in early 2024 confirmed the EV project will not push through. Meanwhile, we want to share this cool ride called the NOTHING Car (Zero).

Renders of the eco-friendly mobility platform successfully incorporate the signature design language used by Carl Pei’s latest successful venture. Just like the brand’s smartphones, wearables, and audio products, the NOTHING Car (Zero) evokes a futuristic vibe with see-through elements that expose the components underneath.

Credit for this awesome concept goes to a Paris, France-based automotive designer. Jashojit Sengupta describes it as a “performance architecture — one where intelligence is lifted, separated, and set free from the brutality of speed. A study in contrast, control, and bold visual language.”

We have a single-seater that looks ready to set new records on the track. The NOTHING Car (Zero) is aesthetically jaw-dropping with its use of transparent materials, composites, and LED lighting. The latter clearly draws inspiration from Nothing’s distinctive Glyph Interface system. Its open-top cockpit shows a sporty steering yoke and a unique seat construction.

Overall, the NOTHING Car (Zero) flaunts an aggressively aerodynamic silhouette. On a related note, although the Cupertino tech giant abandoned its autonomous emission-free ambitions for now, one of its Android OEM rivals managed to forge ahead and was met with success. Xiaomi is already selling its SU7 series, albeit in China only. Currently, we have no word if it will debut internationally.

Images courtesy of Jashojit Sengupta/Behance