Symmetry is usually the prevailing rule when it comes to large watercraft. Engineering massive recreational ships that are seaworthy is already a monumental task, which is why weight distribution strictly matters. Nevertheless, leave it up to the minds of creatives to push the boundaries of naval architecture beyond the norm, like the stunning LILY.

This elegant concept is a collaborative project between Oceanco and Vripack. At roughly 331 feet long, this magnificent vessel showcases the beauty of asymmetry. It was one of the major announcements at the opening day of this year’s Dubai International Boat Show. With the world’s best shipyards in attendance, distinctive blueprints are sure to steal the scene.

“She is specifically designed for visionaries and trailblazers,” writes Oceanco. “LILY is a testament to what’s possible when design meets advanced construction and engineering,” adds group marketing executive Paris Baloumis. As its name alludes to, the organic curvature of its exterior draws inspiration from the flower.

According to the press release, the team is leveraging cutting-edge monocoque construction methods. Another fascinating aspect of the superyacht is the expansive interiors courtesy of an open floor plan and split-level layout. Its sleek form factor resembles an opulent designer home that can navigate the world’s waters.

The LILY will also incorporate full-height and wraparound glazing to give owners panoramic views. Some of the proposed amenities include an expansive leisure deck, a wellness area, an aft outdoor pool, a gym, a bar, multiple dining arrangements, and more. The top deck is designated as the owner’s apartment, while six guest cabins are distributed across the split-level guest deck.

Images courtesy of Oceanco Yachts/Vripack