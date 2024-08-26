With a remarkable pedigree in motorsports, many view Porsche as a marque that manufactures sleek sports cars people can drive daily. Moreover, with a bit of tuning, even take on the tracks. On the other hand, some automotive enthusiasts prefer to follow its stint in off-road races. Thus, RUF presents a new project dubbed the Rodeo.

Over the years, the German firm has earned a reputation for its prolific usage of Porsche body-in-white for its builds. Mostly designing and engineering bespoke rides for paved roads, the team is now dabbling with something exhilarating. Here is a machine ready to drive anywhere you want it to.

“After exploring our capabilities on the road, testing the absolute limit of grip and speed on the road and spiking emotions in the driving experience, we have decided to take our capabilities off-road and introduce another feeling of excitement with the RUF Rodeo,” reads the press release.

With a carbon monocoque chassis, this platform promises to be lightweight yet rugged enough for the trails. The shop outfits the Rodeo with a custom dual wishbone push-rod suspension to enhance its all-terrain performance and provide a higher ground clearance.

With almost no limitation as to where it can go, RUF has a potent overlanding model on its lineup. Hook it up with your favorite camper trailer and take the most scenic routes for your outdoor escapades. Elsewhere, the rear engine bay is where you’ll find the 3.6-liter twin-turbo flat-six.

RUF mates it with a six-speed manual gearbox — a must-have for motoring purists. Its mill produces roughly 610 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque, which further benefits from the in-house variable all-wheel-drive system. The Rodeo is available to order right now.

Images courtesy of RUF