We just featured the Stealth Edition Mercedes-AMG GT, which is considerably automotive perfection by our standards. However, we can’t help but wonder about cargo space, which is a premium for the coupe and roadster versions of the machine. While it is definitely a caveat and would push others to go for an SUV instead, we’re not about to give up. Thankfully, the awesome folks from the carmaker are ready with a solution as well. What we have here is the Mercedes-AMG roof box.

Sure, we were also hoping it would have a cool name, but Mercedes-AMG just wants to get straight to the point. Just imagine the hours engineers and designers are spending in getting the aerodynamics just right. It would be blasphemous for someone to just slap on a generic aftermarket roof rack. You can bet the carmaker believes likewise and presents an official albeit premium alternative.

According to the company: “Sometimes it just needs a little more space. When traveling or during leisure time with the whole family, even the most generously designed trunk volume reaches its limits. With the new Mercedes-AMG roof box, the brand with the star now provides a remedy and also sets additional aerodynamic and aesthetic accents.”

The Mercedes AMG roof box measures 220 x 85 x 44 cm (L x W x H) and touts a cargo capacity of 410 liters. Just make sure that the weight does not exceed 154 lbs and it should be good to go. It attaches with the help of a quick clamping system and opens on both sides. Overall, it blends perfectly with almost any model. Availability should be sometime in November 2020.

images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz