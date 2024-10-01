Inspired by Takibi, the Japanese word for “bonfire,” the Snow Peak x Rumpl NanoLoft Takibi Blanket is perfect for chilly nights spent around a roaring fire. It not only symbolizes warmth but also the camaraderie that comes from a community fostered by bonfires.

This third and latest iteration of the flame-resistant NanoLoft Takibi Blanket comes in a full throw size. It measures 50″ long and 70″ wide when laid flat and comes in a Pro Brown colorway inspired by Snow Peak’s tent line. This limited-edition collaborative product packs technical features to make it durable for outdoor adventures.

The Snow Peak x Rumpl NanoLoft Takibi Blanket boasts an advanced dual-sided design. The top side can withstand the occasional spark so it’s safe to use while sitting close to the fire. Meanwhile, the other side features Rumpl’s signature 20D ripstop nylon, which is not only cozy and soft. It is also tough enough to handle continued rugged outdoor use.

At the heart of the design is Rumpl’s proprietary NanoLoft insulation. This is cutting-edge fill crafted from recycled materials that mimics the lightweight warmth and compressibility of down. This insulation effectively traps heat to keep you warm when the temperature drops.

Moreover, the Snow Peak x Rumpl NanoLoft Takibi Blanket comes with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating on the bottom for an added layer of protection from stains, moisture, and spills, All these materials make this blanket a functional and cozy fireside accessory that keeps you toasty, comfortable, and protected from the elements. It even comes with a handy Cape Clip for hands-free wear and a two-buckle system closure to secure it in place when wrapped around the shoulders.

Images courtesy of Snow Peak & Rumpl