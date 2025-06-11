With an unparalleled prestige among British high-performance automotive marques, Aston Martin’s Valkyrie was and is still in high demand. In a three-year production run, reports tell us 275 examples were built in total. These include coupes, cabriolets, and AMR Pro variants of the hypercar. In a surprise move, 10 units of the Valkyrie LM are up for grabs.

With a ridiculously limited original release that ended in 2024, a lot of folks missed out. Therefore, these remaining slots could be the last chance to snag this track-focused ride. Despite its race-ready configuration, insiders say these bad boys are road-legal, which is a huge plus in our book.

Unlike the AMR Pro trim package, owners of the Valkyrie LM are free to drive it on public roads. Nevertheless, the best way to show off its capabilities is on the circuit. At the heart of this vehicle is a 6.5-liter Cosworth V12 engine alongside a seven-speed sequential gearbox. The mill cranks out 697 horsepower.

Should you dare to push it to the limit, expect a jaw-dropping top speed of approximately 210 mph. This single-seater touts a composite monocoque safety cell with a custom carbon fiber seat and a six-point FIA 8853 safety harness. An FIA 8865 fire extinguisher system is likewise on board for contingency.

Aston Martin says it is “developed directly from our 2025 competitor in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (IMSA). Limited to just ten cars worldwide, this is more than ownership. It’s a gateway into the soul of endurance racing.” The Valkyrie LM promises an unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts.

