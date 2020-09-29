Just hearing the words Mercedes-AMG and Stealth together instantly makes this ride an instant winning combination for us. Most of you already know our love for all-black colorways for various products. Thus, we are clearly eager to feature the Mercedes-AMG GT coupe/roadster Stealth Edition and what this bad boy offers over the standard versions. Thankfully, this machine does not only flaunt a new coat of paint. It seems the engineers are also giving owners a subtle-yet-welcome nudge to own this beauty.

It really does not matter if you prefer the open-top or the hardtop version of the GT. That’s because both would look equally sinister with the Stealth Edition with some slight differences. The former comes with a black fabric top, while the latter dons a carbon fiber roof instead. Meanwhile, those who want their rides in a slightly lighter tone can order it in two shades of gray.

Continuing the shadowy theme is the AMG Exterior Night Package. This gives the Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition a dark chrome Panamericana grille as well as black brake calipers. This pairs perfectly with the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels and their matte black finish. The action then proceeds inside the luxurious cockpit wherein the AMG Interior Night Package drapes almost every surface in black.

The designers are adding some silver accents, but these are muted as to blend with the overall aesthetic. What follows is an upgrade in the performance department as the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 receives some tuning. From 469 horsepower, the Mercedes-AMG GT Stealth Edition now boasts 523 horsepower. Furthermore, torque also gets a bump to 494 lb-ft. This allows the vehicle to register a 0-60 mph run in 3.7 seconds with a max speed at 194 mph.

Image courtesy of Mercedes-Benz