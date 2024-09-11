A turnkey bicycle is great when you want to get into the action right away. Still, it can never hold a candle to a bespoke build. As long as cost is not a factor, picking the best parts and assembling your dream bike is an experience like no other. With your curated ride ready to hit the road or trails, a useful upgrade to consider later on is the PikaBoost 2.

Your bicycle is not only a means for physical fitness, but it can become an eco-friendly mobility platform for urban commuting. So far, the only downside is that we do tend to work up a sweat. Therefore, a change of clothes is necessary at work. LIVALL, on the other hand, will help you convert your two-wheeler from pedal power to a battery-electric unit.

The PikaBoost 2 is an add-on with a discrete design that resembles a compact cylinder with a motorized wheel. The standard attachment features a V-shape texture with drainage grooves. This enhances traction and prevents slipping when moisture comes into the mix. While compatible with most tire types, optional attachments are available for road bikes or mountain bikes.

Its LIVALL 500 Series motor cranks out up to 500W of peak power. The manufacturer states it is “engineered with 99.99% pure copper windings and our proprietary magnetic core, this powerhouse achieves 88% conversion efficiency, maximizing every watt of energy.”

Powering the PikaBoost 2 is a 158 Whr lithium-ion battery for an approximate range of 43 miles. Should you want a larger capacity alternative, a 220 Whr variant will lasts up to 59 miles. Additionally, its regenerative braking system turns kinetic energy into more mileage as it recharges the battery.

Images courtesy of LIVALL