The Ebern Designs Lunar Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table makes impromptu grilling possible. It makes outdoor barbeque parties or date nights in the garden easy.

This functional garden piece functions both as a table and a grill, but at a small size that does not require too much space in your garden or backyard. It has an overall measurement of 14” H x 24” W x 24” D and weighs 39 pounds, which is a bit hefty but understandable considering it has a dual purpose.

The Ebern Designs Lunar Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table features an attractive design that will surely be a statement piece. It has a dark black steel surface with a contrasting hardwood top to easily convert it into the perfect cocktail table. The overall aesthetics render a contemporary yet elegant appeal.

Meanwhile, hidden inside is a cooking grate for easy and quick barbeque grill when the mood strikes. There is also an internal fire cage that protects the fire pit’s finish so you don’t have to worry about burnt or scorched marks from the heat. The cage also makes the exterior cool to the touch so you don’t have to worry about getting burned when you turn the pit into a table.

The Ebern Designs Lunar Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table uses wood as fuel and is compatible on a wood deck with a non-flammable and heat resistant barrier. These include a grill mat, brick, stone, or concrete pavers. It is weather-resistant which makes it an ideal outdoor piece.

Images courtesy of Ebern Designs