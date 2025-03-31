Benchmade’s Mini Bedlam looks formidably aggressive yet sleek with its dramatic curves and Persian scimitar-inspired blade. It boasts a commanding presence ready for high-action performance while maintaining its cinematic charm.

Despite its name, it doesn’t really fit the “mini” category at an overall length of 8.63.” It also has a 3.45-inch-long blade, although it’s comparably smaller and pocketable than the original 10″ version. Benchmade made it compact but retained some of the OG’s loved features, including the scimitar blade silhouette, which is still as daunting as ever.

The blade creates stunning visual appeal — a standout feature that pays homage to the powerful Middle Eastern Jambiya daggers. The blade in the Mini Bedlam sees a material upgrade to CPM S90V steel, which is known for its excellent edge retention, sharpness, and great resistance to abrasion and corrosion.

Benchmade also made the blade thicker at 0.11,” hinting it can carry a heavy load. It looks like it can easily pierce or cut through anything with a smooth and precise performance. The deployment method remains via the classic AXIS lock paired with a thumb stud for ambidextrous one-handed opening.

Moreover, the handle on the Mini Bedlam features some smart and practical upgrades. It swapped out the tactical edge of the original for a more ergonomic grip. The handle features finger grooves for comfort and ease of use. It also has the textured G10 or marbled carbon fiber scales paired with steel liners, which give the handle a more tactile feel. Then Benchmade included a copper pivot collar for a pop of contrasting color, adding aesthetic appeal to the knife’s overall silhouette.

Images courtesy of Benchmade