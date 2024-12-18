WESN is one of the best brands out there for your EDC needs. In fact, you can also check out their catalog for awesome gift ideas this holiday season. Every gear they offer is of superior quality and the craftsmanship is exquisite. Choose from multi-tools, writing instruments, wallets, keychains, lanyards, and knives. How about the Ridgeback Microblade?

As its name alludes to, this is an extremely portable folder that slips into pockets with ease. No need to worry about clips or other protruding parts that can snag. Overall, you’re looking at a streamlined form factor with its fair share of benefits. Despite its diminutive dimensions, the Ridgeback Microblade can be a workhouse in the hands of a professional survivalist.

The slogan goes: “Inspired by the mountains, for carry in the city.” It measures approximately 3.75 inches with the sharp end out and 2.25 inches when closed. This gives us a blade length of 1.5 inches forged out of M390 steel. At roughly 28 grams, the weight is barely noticeable, but the distinct feel lets you quickly find it.

“As you move your hand across the textured surface of the Ridgeback’s handle, that’s when you begin to feel it. You’re no longer in the city, you’re on the mountain top. With M390 blade steel and a textured titanium handle, this is EDC to make any trailblazer jealous,” writes WESN.

Instead of a uniform design, the front scale flaunts a hammered surface, while the rear is completely smooth. A frame-lock mechanism holds the blade in place, while a thumb stud and front flipper allow smooth action both ways. WESN ships the Ridgeback Microblade with a yellow lanyard and black stainless steel lanyard bead.

Images courtesy of WESN