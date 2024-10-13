CRKT took its popular CEO knife design and made the CEO Microflipper, an even smaller version offering superior portability. But it boasts the same robust build and lightweight strength as the OG.

This new version measures an overall length of 5.50″ and a mere 3.25″ when closed. It weighs 1.70 oz. (48.19 g) and packs a reliable and sharp 12C27 stainless steel blade for excellent edge retention. The blade is plain edge with a satin finish and measures 2.21″ long and 0.09″ thick.

The CRKT CEO Microflipper operates smoothly with a blade deployment reliant on an IKBS ball-bearing pivot system. The flipper deploys the blade fast and locks in place for safety via a liner lock which can be closed with one hand. Meanwhile, the lightweight aluminum and strong handle complements the razor-sharp steel blade. Together, they make this flipper a great EDC for small tasks both domestic and outdoors.

This folder comes in two versions: a drop-point blade with textured silver aluminum handle and blue liner and a sheepsfoot blade with blue aluminum handle and silver liner. It may be the smallest and lightest version of the famed CEO folder. But it seamlessly combines refined style and ultimate convenience and competitive strength that makes it a “serious contender for any job.”

Plus, the CRKT CEO Microflipper boasts a sleek silhouette easily disguisable as a pen when tucked by its pocket clip. It may have an unassuming profile but it doesn’t cut corners in functionality and quality. It’s the perfect everyday carry with its smooth blade opening and ergonomic handle.

