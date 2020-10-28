Zero Motorcycles has been in the zero-emission gig for a while now. Hence, it’s a safe bet that they know exactly how to build an awesome electric two-wheeler. Meanwhile, Australian custom bike shop Deus ex Machina knows their way around unique machines. Thus, when the two come together, the partnership is bound to be remarkable. Just look at the SR/S that has been modified into a bespoke beauty by Michael “Woolie” Woolaway.

For those familiar with the outfit’s previous exploits the latter is their custom fabricator. What makes his work on the Zero Motorcycles SR/S so intriguing is the old-school approach. According to Woolaway, there was no modern assistance from computers and design programs. Instead, it was just shaping tools, foam plastic, and years of experience behind his hands.

The main body kit of the Deus SR/S uses carbon fiber which helps manage the weight and remain rigid. Since the platform is all-electric, certain adjustments were in order. Since the powertrain does not feature a shifter, it means there its does not need a clutch. Therefore, the foot brake was reworked into a custom thumb brake from Spain.

Other notable changes include the Saddlemen seat, a hand-blown windscreen from Zero Gravity, and carbon work form Taylor Made Racing. As for the SR/S itself, other than the cosmetic add-ons and minor tweaks to how some functions work, it remains intact. Therefore, it still delivers 110 horsepower and a range of 161 miles even in urban settings. It’s safe to say that what we have here is a collaborative masterpiece.

Images courtesy of Deus ex Machina/Zero Motorcycles