Let’s talk about electric motorcycles, which are often confused with e-bikes. These are for enthusiasts who love their two-wheelers but also want to help reduce the environmental impact from conventional models. For those who want a zero-emission bike that flaunts a more traditional design, the 2020 Zero SR/S should be right up your alley.

Thanks to the continuing upsurge of all-electric vehicles, we might have been overlooking some smaller counterparts. When it comes to mobility solutions there are companies crafting urban rides such as bicycles, scooters, and evens skateboards.

In the past, we have been lauding the efforts of manufacturer such as Zero Motorcycles. It might not seem much, but every brand that chooses to go electric is a commendable step in the right direction. We were previously praising the FXS for its impressive 100-mile range on a single charge. However, the 2020 Zero SR/S will easily put its numbers to shame.

This year’s version boasts more range than the outgoing model. By how much you ask? Well, the engineers were able to squeeze out 40 miles more of range than its predecessors. You’re looking at 201 miles of urban driving and up to 103 miles on the highway. Just note that these performance numbers are with the help of the optional Power Tank. Nevertheless, even without the accessory, it is still a capable machine.

One of the changes you will immediately spot on this sporty ride is the full fairings. This gives this already sporty electric motorcycle better aerodynamics. The 2020 Zero SR/S promises a top speed of 124 miles per hour – delivered by its 100-horsepower electric motor at 140 lb-ft.

Images courtesy of Zero Motorcycles