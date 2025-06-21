As a professional in the motorsport scene, each victory elevates the prestige of the team you race for. In the case of Giacomo Agostini, his outstanding racing career practically makes him an icon. With a stellar stint under MV Agusta at 13 World titles, the marque recognizes his achievements in the coolest way possible. It’s doing so with the Superveloce 1000 Ago.

This two-wheel equivalent of a supercar is as sleek as it gets. With an aggressive aerodynamic silhouette and riding position, this machine evokes adrenaline-pumping thrills. This fact should give you a clue as to the potential of its performance.

Nevertheless, as long as you’re in the right place and with safety gear on, it will exceed all expectations. The engineering team guarantees superior durability against all mechanical stresses courtesy of a high-strength steel tube trellis frame.

To handle dynamically shifting surfaces during your ride, MV Agusta outfits the Superveloce 1000 Ago with an advanced Öhlins suspension system setup. The front features 43 mm USD forks with a 120 mm travel. Meanwhile, they also mount a 36 mm diameter mono-shock to a single-sided aluminum alloy swingarm.

Both are electronically adjustable. Within the motorcycle’s robust chassis sits a 998 cc four-cylinder inline engine. The mill cranks out around 208 horsepower and approximately 86 lb-ft of torque at 11,000 RPM. It can reportedly reach a top speed of 186 mph and complete a zero to 62 mph sprint in 3.1 seconds.

Production is limited to only 83 examples. Each Superveloce 1000 Ago is adorned in a coat of Rosso Shock Perlato Argento Ago with special livery. On top of the generous welcome kit, your special edition superbike also includes an ignition key with a brass coin sourced from one a trophy donated by Agostini.

Images courtesy of MV Agusta