With a name like the Demey 60 Spaceship, the silhouette of this made-to-order superyacht is more contemporary than futuristic. Nonetheless, it is still sleek and hydrodynamic enough to hint at its exceptional seafaring capabilities. Everybody knows words alone are not enough, so the shipyard recently conducted a demonstration to impress prospective clients.

Instead of showcasing the vessel’s performance over calmer waters, the company considered something else. According to reports, the owner of the first-ever example requested to have his brand-new catamaran shipped to Sydney, Australia.

To everyone’s surprise, the founder of the New Zealand-based outfit — Nic de Mey — offered to personally helm it across the Tasman Sea. Given how treacherous the conditions can suddenly get in the area, it’s not an easy crossing. Along with a small crew, the 60 Spaceship traveled from Tauranga to Sydney Harbor.

Covering approximately 1,300 miles in less than a week, the waters were purportedly unforgiving. Of course, the story ends with the twin-hull beauty intact, in excellent condition, and with plenty of fuel to spare. As for its specifications, the length overall is about 60 feet with a 22-foot-wide beam.

Buyers can keep the flybridge fully open or incorporate a hardtop with solar panels. The main deck features an enclosed main saloon and galley, an aft lounge area, a day head, and a stern swim platform. The lower deck holds four luxe cabins and a forward owner’s suite.

Powering the 60 Spaceship twin Cummins QSB6.7 550 engines at 550 horsepower each. It boasts a top speed of 26 knots and can reach up to 2,238 nautical miles at 9.3 knots. Finally, the yacht also has enough storage space for water toys and other equipment or gear.

