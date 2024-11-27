Porsche has been in the headlines a lot and but it could just be a final marketing push before 2025 rolls along. Given just how popular the brand is, you can bet their people are always on the lookout for anything new. Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of a remarkable one-off 911 Dakar meticulously crafted by its Sunderwunsch division.

We find it amusing how some so-called fanatics of the German marque are not aware of its exploits in off-road motorsports. As such, it comes as a surprise that the off-road-ready production run has already reached it limit. The press release reveals all 2,500 examples of the 911 Dakar are already spoken for.

This milestone deserves a celebration and Porsche knows exactly how to pull one off in a meaningful way. From what we can gather, the client is an Italian collector and the magnificent machine is curated by the Sonderwunsch team every step of the way. The high-riding vehicle flaunts the Rallye Design Package.

Its special three-tone coat combines Lampedusa Blue, Signal Yellow, and Gentian Blue Metallic. These hues extend to wheels, trims, headlight surrounds, and more. Meanwhile, the interior sports the vibrant Signal Yellow against black premium upholstery. These are on the contrast stitching, and 911 Dakar embroidery on the Sports Seats Plus headrest.

Additionally, the dashboard, center console, shifter, and doors also get a splash of yellow. Porsche confirms the powertrain setup on the Sonderwunsch 911 Dakar remains intact. This rugged bad boy is packing a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six and an eight-speed PDK transmission. It pushes 475 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels.

Images courtesy of Porsche Sonderwunsch