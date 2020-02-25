The Dapper Design KLIP combines the functionality of a pocket knife and suspension clip in one sturdy construction of aluminum or titanium. This EDC boasts an ingenious design that lets you do more with less.

It functions as a suspension clip that features a built-in precision razor-sharp 440C stainless steel blade. The blade uses a smooth spring-loaded detent ball mechanism and adjustable pivot screw so it seamlessly folds into its frame. This also gives the blade the right balance of tension and flexibility during cutting.

Moreover, the blade gives that satisfying “click” when opened or closed. It is compact enough to conceal in your pocket. The blade is just 27mm/1.06″ long and lightweight at 16 grams/0.56 ounces. Overall, the entire tool is slim at just 8.15mm / 0.32″ and measures 16.25mm / 0.63″ in height.

The Dapper Design KLIP, (KLIP stands for clip+knife), takes the bulk out of bringing a pocket knife and a ring holder into one dapper solution. Simply clip it to your belt, to your bag, or anywhere you like and use it as a suspension hook for your keys. This ensures your keys do not fall to deep inside your pocket or bag. The blade can still be deployed even with it attached to your keyring.

Meanwhile, the carabiner is made to withstand hard use so it is guaranteed durable. It comes in grade 5 titanium and black 6061 Aircraft-Grade Aluminum, high-quality materials that make this EDC lightweight yet ultra-strong.

The Dapper Design KLIP is simple yet efficient. It is your ideal everyday carry that lets you “unKLIP” your keys with ease.

Images courtesy of Dapper Design