Popular knife brand WESN drops their first-ever pen design that reimagines the traditional ballpoint pen mechanics. Called the Bard, this tool uses a “mid-click” mechanism to make it feel like an extension of your hand.

Traditional ballpoint pens have the cam or clicker positioned above the ink cartridge or at the bottom of the pen’s body. WESN’s take is unique as the clicker is integrated partway into the frame. This results in an extended cap and an ergonomic design that requires less strain on the user.

The WESN Bard has more length and back-weight distribution allowing it to rest perfectly in the hand. This requires less strain on the user as the pen effortlessly glides across paper when writing, sketching, doodling, and more. Aside from the “mid-click” mechanism, this pen also guarantees timeless durability with its all metal construction.

It doesn’t use adhesives or glue but titanium. This results in a pen that’s not only lightweight and strong, but also perfectly weighted and balanced. Plus, the body features a textured grip that not just provides a secure hold but also a stimulating tactile file.

Moreover, the WESN Bard incorporated a spiral design on the head of the clicker for added flair to the pen’s sleek and minimalist aesthetic. A handy feature is the removable titanium pocket clip that easily slides into the pocket or notebook. As for its size, this pen measures 5.3″ long and 0.4″ wide. It weighs just 35g and uses a Schmidt P 900 or Parker G2 ink refill. With a lifetime warranty from WESN, this is one pen that will have you writing your story in no time.

Images courtesy of WESN

