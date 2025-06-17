The samurai were legendary warriors who continue to influence Japanese culture to this day. Apart from their strict code of honor called “Bushido,” they’re immediately recognizable for their full set of battle armor. Apart from literary works, movies, anime, and manga, a specialty bag manufacturer created the Akairo Kozane-Oudoubyou-Hainou Gusoku.

According to the press release, the name simply means “a backpack made of red small metal and brass rivets,” in English. While the familiar randoseru style is noticeably intact, it is probably one of the most ornate creations out there. Instead of a traditional minimalist aesthetic, the design guarantees attention wherever you go.

Murase Kabanko writes: “We used scraps from mass production and school bag parts, but tried to use them as different parts from the original. In creating it, we were inspired by armor and made it look similar using only school bag parts.” Overall, the Akairo Kozane-Oudoubyou-Hainou Gusoku nails it.

We love how the protective flap resembles the overlapping scales you see on samurai protective gear. Open the top to reveal the main compartment, the second compartment, and a zippered pouch. The craftsmanship here is without compare, as the stitching, brass rivets, and decorative elements come together cohesively.

“This school bag looks like armor just with its color and shape. When your child wears it, they will feel like a warrior, and it is a school bag that strongly appeals to people overseas about Japanese culture,” reads the official description. Lastly, the Akairo Kozane-Oudoubyou-Hainou Gusoku won the Artistic Design Award at the JAPAN LEATHER AWARD 2024.

Images courtesy of Murase Kabanko