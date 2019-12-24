The James Brand Mehlville Carabiner keeps your keys and other small essentials secure while on the go. Designed with dual compartment construction, this practical yet elegant EDC keeps your kit in order and safely tucked away even when you unlatch the top.

This gear is built to last. Machine-made from a single block of 6063 anodized aluminium with stainless steel details. It does not just function like a key holder but also as a bottle opener/pry screw.

The James Brand Mehlville Carabiner features a custom stainless steel thumb stud that is sleek, lightweight yet durable. So you never have to worry about finding something to open your bottle of beer of soda. What’s more, opening bottles is a breeze because the carabiner has an ergonomic shape. It fits seamlessly and snugly in the palm of your hand so you don’t have to worry about it slipping when you exert effort when opening bottle caps.

Moreover, the secure spring latch with its wide opening at the top provides ease and portability in carrying. You can clip The James Brand Mehlville Carabiner anywhere you like: your belt loop, your belt buckle, the strap on your bag, and anywhere else you can think of. The possibilities are limitless.

The James Brand Mehlville Carabiner is thin at just 1/4 inch with a height of 3 1/8 inches and a width of 1 5/8 inches. You can barely feel its heft which is essential when you use it to carry a bunch of keys. The James Brand Mehlville Carabiner comes in two colours: silver and black.

Images courtesy of James Brand