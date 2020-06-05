A good solid container for your pills, jewelry, or other small valuable items is hard to come by. Only a few provide more than just a storage solution. Well, not the Dango Titanium Capsule which also safeguards your items from external factors.

Dango never fails when it comes to organizational solutions for your everyday carry. The EDC tray and their capsule line (coin capsule and capsule wide) prove useful and reliable as storage options. The Dango Titanium Capsule is no different. This is a heavy-duty EDC for those who love the outdoors and want something that keeps water, sand or dirt out. It is waterproof up to 1000 feet and machined from 100 percent titanium for toughness and durability.

The Dango Titanium Capsule offers enough storage to hold pills, earrings, other jewelry, and a few more small items. It is compact and portable for a convenient carry. It measures 0.53″ x 0.86″ which makes it easy to pack, store, and bring with you in your daily travels. It is smaller than your regular house key and boasts a unique bullet design to give it a rugged appeal.

Further adding to the portability of the Dango Titanium Capsule is the added Quad Loop Secure Cap that not only seals the contents inside. The cap lets you tether the capsule to a paracord, a key ring, or other means of transport. This means you are not limited to putting it inside your pockets and makes it easy to access when in your bag when attached to a cord.

