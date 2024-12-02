Are you in the market for a new pocket knife? If so, what brand do you have in mind? Those who are into EDC tools and such probably have a favorite supplier, but it’s exciting to see what others have to offer. In our case, a friend brought up Spyderco and an incoming model called the NAND. From the aesthetics alone, it’s visually distinct from the rest.

Credit for its fascinating form factor goes to Paul Alexander. Sources tell us that he has a way with blades along with a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering. His take on the humble folding knife showcases a unique deployment system.

Before we go further, let’s check out the specifications of this bad boy from the SPLIT series. The NAND features an 81 mm M398 stainless steel blade in a full-flat-ground Wharncliffe style. Other notable details include a trademark round cutout close to the handle along with the Syperco emblem just beside it.

Additional specifications indicate a 2.4 mm thickness, a 69 mm edge length, a closed length of 118 mm, and an overall length of 190 mm. If you’re wondering about the locking mechanism, there is none. This is an intentional characteristic that makes the NAND easy to open and close.

Overall, it’s a seamless action akin to a traditional straight razor. To ensure the cutting edge stays in the proper position, two ball-bearing detents are incorporated into the NAND’s handle. Solid titanium scales line the sides, while a reversible deep-pocket wire clip is a nice touch for ambidextrous usage. It makes a wonderful everyday carry and an awesome gift.

Images courtesy of Spyderco