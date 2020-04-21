Wallets can only do so much in holding coins of different amounts/sizes. In this situation, you need a pouch, or better yet, a strong container dedicated to holding them just like the Dango Coin Capsule.

Who knew this piece could come in handy when you want to bring coins on your daily commute. It saves your bi-fold wallet from unnecessary bulks or worse, damages, because of the heft. Dango’s ingenious product is small enough to not get in your way but large enough to organized coins. It can hold $5.44 – 16 quarters, 10 dimes, 7 nickels, and 9 pennies.

The Dango Coin Capsule, much like the Capsule Wide, is guaranteed durable and to last for many uses. It can withstand scratches, bumps, and other tough exposures thanks to its robust construction. It uses 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum for guaranteed strength.

Meanwhile, a twist top open makes for easy access and a stainless steel clip adds portability. You can clip it to your belt, pocket, bag, or anywhere within easy reach. It also has a looped hole for tethering and attachments so it stays safe with you. The brand’s Cobra Weave 550 Paracord compliments this product.

The Dango Coin Capsule is a fashionable piece. It adds style to any wear and looks cool as it is even without the contents. It boasts a strong masculine appeal that makes any man look tough. This holder is meant to feel comfortable in the hands too so pulling out coins is not a hassle. Best of all, it is compact enough to fit in your pocket at only 2.36″ x 1.06″.

Images courtesy of Dango