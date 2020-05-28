Avoid clutter on your work desk by investing in a sturdy valet tray to keep things tidy and protected. The Dango EDC Tray is perfect if you want a solid piece that offers multiple rooms for organization.

This all-American made product features four different sized compartments to hold small everyday essentials such as your wallet, phone, keys, watch, power bank, AirPods, and more. The cavities allow for personalization so you can put in as many items you want for work or play or both. It even has a dedicated space for your pen.

As an added convenience, strategically placed openings allow for proper cable management for tech organization. This makes recharging mobile phones and other gadgets look mess-free. Moreover, thoughtfully-designed corners function as a stand for your mobile device in case you want a hands-free operation.

This tray is one solid construction of CNC-machined aluminum with a heft of 2lbs. The weight is necessary to ensure it doesn’t slip or easily gets knocked over. It also comes with an anti-slip rubber footing on the underside for added protection and to minimize movements.

The Dango EDC Tray comes at a convenient size which you can easily place on your desk without occupying a lot of space. You can also put it inside a drawer or on your bedside table for quick access to the things you need close at hand. For added protection, you can purchase its accompanying DTEX Pads separately. The pads are removable and reusable and provide extra protection for your items.

Images courtesy of Dango Products