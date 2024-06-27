Aulumu packed a lot of functionality sans the added bulk into its minimalist and sophisticated G03 MagSafe Metal Wallet. Aside from holding both cash and cards, it comes with handy utility tools and other useful thrills and frills.

This everyday carry boasts a premium feel with its durable construction made from aluminum alloy with carbon fiber cover. This combination of materials make it exceptionally hardy so it can resist daily wear and tear, while looking sharp and futuristic. It packs light and slim weighing just 72g and measuring 0.32″ thick.

Yet, Aulumu cleverly integrated EDC tools to the G03 MagSafe Metal Wallet to make it even more useful. These include a bottle opener, a mini ruler, and a sturdy stainless steel kickstand that seamlessly slides in for storage so it doesn’t snag in your pocket. The kickstand deploys on demand when watching videos on your phone.

This wallet can hold 12 cards and more, cash, and even coins. Despite it being made of metal, it doesn’t come built with an RFID blocker. Instead, it uses an RFID-blocking card that you need to insert into the wallet to prevent data theft. It is also MagSafe compatible for wireless phone battery charging.

Another notable inclusion of the Aulumu G03 MagSafe Metal Wallet is the removable AirTag holder so you can keep track of your wallet in case you misplace or lose it. It also has a replaceable elastic woven strap for a hands-free phone grip. This wallet is TSA-compliant and comes with lanyard holes so you can take it with you on your travels.

Images courtesy of Aulumu