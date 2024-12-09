Over the weekend, the ShredShox team was at the Beaver Creek Resort for the Stifel Birds of Prey Audi Men’s FIS World Cup. They were on-site to demonstrate the capabilities of their groundbreaking accessory. We all know safety gear is necessary for recreational activities like skiing and snowboarding. The Obex Connect, for example, goes beyond just head protection.

We all understand these accessories can feel restrictive, but it’s a small price to pay over injury or death. Take note that the latest models are more comfortable. Modern materials and cutting-edge engineering account for superior ergonomics and skin-friendly materials.

POC Sports continues to innovate its products and it shows with this helmet. The Swedish manufacturer offers the Obex Connect in two colorways: Uranium Black and Hydrogen White/Fluorescent Orange AVIP.

It “combines a wealth of trusted POC protective features with enhanced communication possibilities, making it easier to share vital information about snow conditions and your surroundings with everyone in your group, anywhere on the mountain.”

Enjoy the slopes with up to eight users and stay in contact via Mesh technology. Each helmet comes with an Obex Connect headset which is integrated into the earpads. Meanwhile, Harman/Kardon audio enhancement outputs high-fidelity acoustics.

You can also pair it with a smartphone to make/receive calls. In case of an emergency, the RECCO Avalanche Rescue Reflectors make it easier for first responders to spot the wearer. Likewise, vital medical information can be quickly scanned via the embedded twICEme NFC Medical ID.

POC constructs the Obex Connect out of aramid panels and a PC with ABS dual-material shell. Each helmet includes an EPS liner, adjustable ventilation, and a 360-degree fit system. Most notably, the MIPS Evolve system dampens rotational impact forces during a wipeout.

Images courtesy of POC