The Dango S1 Stealth Wallet is rough and ready to handle anything life throws its way. It’s a versatile robust everyday carry for your cash, cards, and more.

This money carrier comes at a slim design yet it is practical and functional. The use of Dango’s textured DTEX material makes this wallet water-resistant, very flexible, and scratch-resistant. The integrated RFID shielding technology enhances its stealth factor since it secures your data from illegal theft.

Outside of its rugged and resilient form factor, the Dango S1 Stealth Wallet offers enough storage space for your cards and more. It can accommodate up to nine cards. There are card slots on the front and back and a space for your cash on the back. The back slots offer two access: you can put the cards either through the top or side loading entry. This wallet even has a mini pocket on the front to hold a key or an SD card.

This minimalist everyday carry was designed for ease and comfort. Push notches lets you access cards easily while a built-in D-Loop attached to nylon allows you to attach the wallet to a cord or chain for added security. It also doubles as a key ring. This wallet also has a nylon hang tag for added portability.

Moreover, the Dango S1 Stealth Wallet is light and compact at just 1 ounce and measures 5″ weight x 2.825″ height and is slim at 4″ thick. At a compact size, you can even opt to add a multi-tool which you can get from Dango.

