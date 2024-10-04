The LES MILLS MBX Mat features a dual-sided design that lets you “convert your home into a high-performance mind-body space.” So if you’re in the mood for a quick aerobic workout at home or for some yoga, then it caters to both.

This product came out on top of 18 marketing-leading mats in 2021 and gained the reputation of the Best Exercise Mat by Men’s Health Lab UK. Rightfully so, because of its functional versatility and comfort. It’s designed to provide optipum grip and stability so you can focus on your form and performance.

The Les Mills MBX Mat has two purposely designed surfaces to cater to yoga and dynamic exercises. The red colored surface is ideal for any yoga style. Its high-density eco-PVC provides the right stability so you can take on challenging poses. Meanwhile, the grey colored surface is for functional, strength training, and high impact exercises.

This side helps you gain the confidence to move with its anti-slip coating that keeps you anchored even during the most sweatiest routine. This 2-in-1 mat is made for comfort and functionality. It easily folds for added cushion when training with your knees or elbows. The high-density eco-PVC cushions from hard floors yet provides a supportive grip that prevents sinking and sliding.

When it’s time to pack up, it easily rolls up in a compact and travel-friendly size of 70.86″ x 24.01″ x 0.19″ and weighs just 2.20 kg It’s easy to bring anywhere be it to the gym or to the park. The Les Mills MBX Mat is durable, comfortable, and easy to maintain. It’s for bare feet, socks, and hands use (the red is a no-shoe surface) featuring a semi-closed cell surface for hygienic performance.

