Dango Products’ nifty storage option protects small everyday carry items from scratches, bumps, dirt, and water. Built for the general outdoors, the Dango Capsule Wide is a round stash CNC-machined from 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum billet.

This stash capsule stores small essential items including but not limited to pills, coins, data cards, small first aid kits, and more. It is a handy carrier for anyone and everyone. It can hold fish baits, hooks, pins, pellets, creams, and more. You can add in lighters, matches, and other small camping gear.

The Dango Capsule Wide boasts a robust construction guaranteed to protect your gear from water, dirt, soil and more. It employs a machine-twist top cap for easy access and a water-resistant O-ring surround the cap for protection from splashes. Moreover, this product is food safe so it does not spoil your pills or other edible contents. The interior, at 21mm (0.826”) deep, also offers enough storage. It can even carry two regular size capsules.

As for portability, this EDC organizer comes with a removable clip for mounting options so you can clip it to your belt, backpack straps, and pant pocket. On the exterior is a looped hole that you can use to tether your capsule to a carabiner, a lanyard, paracord, or other carrying methods.

The Dango Capsule Wide is durable and comfortable in the hands. It measures 58mm (2.28”) in diameter which should fit nicely in the palm of your hand when in use. It comes in anodized jet black and satin silver.

Images courtesy of Dango Products